Roofing Accident Leads to Occupational Health and Safety Charges

A central Newfoundland company has been charged with violations under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations. Charges against D.S. Building Contractor Limited of Botwood are the result of an investigation by Digital Government and Service NL’s Occupational Health and Safety Division following an accident, which occurred in April 2022 in Botwood. The accident involved a fall from a residential roof that resulted in one worker receiving serious injuries.

D.S. Building Contractor Limited has been charged with three violations:

Disturbing the scene of an accident.

Failure to ensure workers were given the necessary training, supervision and facilities to ensure their safety.

Failure to ensure appropriate fall protection equipment was used.

The company’s first appearance at Provincial Court in Grand Falls-Windsor is scheduled for May 8