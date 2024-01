The Newfoundland Rogues took two of three games against the KW Titans over the weekend at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

The Rogues suffered the first loss of the season on Friday when the KW Titans took the game with a score of 121 to 110.

On Saturday, the Rogues came back with a win, taking game two with a score of 123 to 116 and on Sunday the winning streak continued with a final score of 107 to 102.