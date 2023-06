The 2002-23 basketball season is over for the Newfoundland Rogues after getting knocked out of The Basketball League playoffs by the Albany Patroons.

While the team won’t take the championship home this year, the talented club was touted for its community service. Just before the start of last night’s playoff game, Rogues owner Tony Kenny was presented with the Herb Ellis Community Service Award.

The Rogues will return in 2024, this time as part of the Basketball Super League.