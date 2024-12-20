Roads snow-covered across most of the province

Across the Island, roads are snow-covered with icy sections across the west coast and central Newfoundland. On the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas to Clarenville, roads are bare and wet with good visibility.

Roads in Labrador are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates that all sailings on Saturday and Sunday morning will be cancelled. The MV Kamutik W and MV Marine Coaster III are in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL flights 923 and 924 are delayed, Porter flights 239 and 298 are delayed, and Air Canada Flight 689 is delayed. In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines flights 923 and 924 are delayed while flights in Gander are on time.