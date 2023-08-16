Road upgrades to start at Valentine mine site

The Town of Buchans is advising residents that Marathon Gold is starting road upgrades on the main access road to the Valentine mine site, as a result, traffic delays are expected.

Upgrades will include road widening, culvert replacements, ditching improvements, brush and tree clearing at various locations along the road from Black Brook to the Valentine mine site area.

Construction areas will be marked and traffic control personnel will be in place.

On August 22, two culvert crossings will be replaced on the main access road, which will require road closure from noon until approximately 8:00 p.m. Access will be available for emergency purposes only.