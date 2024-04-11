Road Reconstruction Project to Resume in Corner Brook Next Week

The Mount Bernard Reconstruction Project will resume next week in Corner Brook.

Beginning on Tuesday, traffic will be able to access Wellington Street and side streets via Main Street and lower Mount Bernard Avenue. The detour will be via O’Connell Drive, Bliss Street, Country Road, and Poplar Road.

Transit stops on the lower portion of Mount Bernard up to Wellington Street will be available, however, all other Mount Bernard Avenue stops will close until further notice. New stops will be in place next to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary building on University Avenue for the duration of the project.