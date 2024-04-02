Two people rescued from the water following landslide in Corner Brook

Several people narrowly escaped tragedy last night following a landslide on the province’s west coast. The landslide struck two vehicles on Riverside Drive, sweeping four people into the Humber River. According to NTV’s Don Bradshaw, RNC officers went into the water to rescue several people.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Corner Brook has closed Riverside Drive, from Route 440 to Humber Road. The city is bringing in engineers to check the stability of the roadway and want to determine stability before it reopens. People are asked to avoid the area.
One of the vehicles is still missing and RCMP divers from Gander are on the way to the scene. At this point, one person has sustained minor injuries.
This road was closed to all traffic on Friday because of a landslide following heavy rain and flooding.
The image above taken of the landslide on April 2, 2024 by Terry-Lynn Suley