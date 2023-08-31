RNCA members ratify new collective agreement

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Association have ratified the new collective agreement with the provincial government.

The agreement represents about 400 members across the province.

Under the new collective agreement, which will run from 2020 to 2026, members will receive annual salary increases based on the existing compensation formula. There will also be a one-time employee recognition bonus payment of $2,000.

There are also changes pertaining to holidays. Employees may substitute a statutory holiday such that they may observe a non-Christian faith-based holiday, an increase in maternity, adoption and parental leave without pay to seventy-eight weeks, and paid family violence leave.

Improvements will also be made to recruit and retain police officers.