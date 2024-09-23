RNC Track Down Impaired Driver in Corner Brook

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tracked down an impaired driver in Corner Brook over the weekend. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police observed a red pick-up truck on Lewin Parkway travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however the vehicle failed to stop for police. The suspect vehicle was located a short time later on Broadway, where the vehicle was stopped by patrol officers.

The operator of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Ontario, was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit. She was issued a driving suspension and the vehicle was seized at the scene. The accused was released from custody to appear in provincial court at a later date.

The RNC is urging the public to report unsafe driving behaviours directly to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.