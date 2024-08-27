RNC stress importance of online safety

The RNC would like to remind students, parents and guardians of the importance of online safety as the 2024-25 school year approaches.

In addition to buying school supplies for back to school, ensuring online safety in today’s digital world is increasingly important. The RNC reminds parents to teach responsible online behavior and set guidelines for their children by following these tips to promote a safe online experience:

Only use tablets or devices in common areas at home. Parents are advised to keep devices connected to the internet out of bedrooms and other private spaces.

Know your children’s usernames and passwords, and regularly monitor their online activity.

Set parental controls to reduce the risk of exposure to sexually explicit content.

Explain that pictures should only be exchanged with parental permission. Emphasize that once pictures are sent to others they cannot be retracted.

Discuss appropriate and inappropriate material and maintain open dialogue with your children.

Teach your children to never give out personal information without your permission.

Talk to your children about cyber bullying. Tell them not to participate and to tell an adult immediately.

Anyone who experiences suspicious activity online is encouraged to report it to the RNC by calling 709-729-8000. To report anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.