RNC sending out safety tips for a safe and happy Halloween

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking parents, children and drivers to take extra precautions this Halloween to ensure a frightfully fun celebration.

1. Respect Traffic Rules: Drivers are asked to reduce their speeds significantly and use extra caution, especially in residential areas. Trick-or-treaters should always use crosswalks, look both ways before crossing the street, and obey traffic signals.

2. Plan Your Route: Know the neighbourhood and plan your route in advance. Avoid unfamiliar areas and stay on well-lit streets. Stick with friends or an adult when going door-to-door and never enter a home, apartment, or vehicle.

3. Dress Safe: Ensure face make-up and/or face masks do not obstruct vision. Wear reflective tape or use glow sticks to greatly increase visibility. A flashlight can also ensure you’re easily seen by drivers.

4. Check Treats: Inspect all treats before eating. Discard any items that appear to be tampered with.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on these safety tips tonight at 6:00 on the NTV Evening Newshour.