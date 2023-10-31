News

RNC sending out safety tips for a safe and happy Halloween

By Marykate O'Neill October 31, 2023
By Marykate O'Neill


The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking parents, children and drivers to take extra precautions this Halloween to ensure a frightfully fun celebration.

1.       Respect Traffic Rules: Drivers are asked to reduce their speeds significantly and use extra caution, especially in residential areas. Trick-or-treaters should always use crosswalks, look both ways before crossing the street, and obey traffic signals.

2.       Plan Your Route: Know the neighbourhood and plan your route in advance. Avoid unfamiliar areas and stay on well-lit streets. Stick with friends or an adult when going door-to-door and never enter a home, apartment, or vehicle.

3.       Dress Safe: Ensure face make-up and/or face masks do not obstruct vision. Wear reflective tape or use glow sticks to greatly increase visibility. A flashlight can also ensure you’re easily seen by drivers.

4.       Check Treats: Inspect all treats before eating. Discard any items that appear to be tampered with.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on these safety tips tonight at 6:00 on the NTV Evening Newshour.

