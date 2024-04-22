RNC seeking information following gunshots fired in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a series of weekend incidents in St. John’s, where gun shots were fired followed by a motor vehicle collision.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21, patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots on Blackmarsh Road in the area of Jensen Camp Road. Responding officers found vehicle debris and determined two vehicles left the area following numerous gunshots. A short time later, a report was received that two vehicles of the same description had been in a collision in the area of Topsail Road at Hamlyn Road. The vehicles were gone when officers arrived.

No injuries were reported and police believed it was targeted.

The suspect vehicles are described to be a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and a dark charcoal-coloured Honda Civic. The Jeep may have front-end damage, while the Civic has rear-end damage. Collision analysts with the RNC attended both locations of reported collisions.

The RNC criminal investigation division is seeking any information or video footage from the area of Cowan Heights from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., in connection with this investigation.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visitwww.nlcrimestoppers.com .