RNC Searching for Missing Person, Marcus Simmons

The RNC is searching for missing person, Marcus Simmons of St. John’s. The 19-year-old is described to be 5’7” tall, and 110 lbs, with dirty blonde hair and glasses. Simmons was last seen in the area of the Avalon Mall on the Thursday afternoon (Nov. 7). He was wearing brown pants, and a black jacket with a grey hooded sweater.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Marcus Simmons is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.