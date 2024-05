The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is searching for missing person, 54-year-old Judith McDonald of St. John’s.

McDonald was last seen on Thursday (May 23), at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Waterford Bridge Road in St. John’s. She is 5’3”, 250 lbs, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing green pants, a black long shirt, and a grey hoodie with white patches.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of McDonald is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.