RNC searching for missing Gould’s man

The RNC in St. John’s is searching for a missing person.

Randall Patrick Lundrigan was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen in the Bowring Park area.

When he was last seen, the 52-year-old was wearing a white colour jacket and white shorts. He is described as being 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, bald and possibly wearing eyeglasses.

Police have concerns for Lundrigan’s safety and well-being. Anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.