RNC searching for missing 12-year-old

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community in locating missing person, 12-year-old Matthew CONWAY of St. John’s.

CONWAY was last seen in the centre city on Dec. 22. CONWAY is described to be about five feet tall, of slim build, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing red/black shoes, red/grey hoodie, and black pants.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of CONWAY is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.