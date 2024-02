On Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. the RNC, Rovers Search and Rescue and Paramedics responded to a call from a man who had broken his leg in a wooded area near Pippy Park.

A rapid SOS was completed and it was determined that he was in a wooded area around Left Pond.

The man was located on a groomed trail. He was alert and conscious and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.