RNC release list of charges connected to weapons offence in St. John’s last weekend

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released the list of charges two men are facing after a weapons offence in St. John’s on Saturday.

Officers were called to the home on Field Street following a report of a weapons offence inside the dwelling. The area was contained and officers engaged in communication with occupants of the residence.

The RNC obtained judicial authorization to enter the property and the occupants of the residence were removed from the property. Two males were placed under arrest.

The two males were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

Justin Harvey faces charges of assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with knowledge it is unauthorized, possessing a weapon with ammunition, possessing a weapon obtained by crime, breach of a firearm prohibition, and breach of probation order.

The other accused, 19-year-old Gamachu Hassan, faces charges of careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possessing a weapon with ammunition.

The RNC asks that anyone with information that may assist with this investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.