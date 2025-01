The RNC located a stolen vehicle during routine patrols in the west end of St. John’s last night.

The vehicle was parked outside of a home. Officers observed one occupant in the vehicle and called for additional units.

Police were able to stop the driver from leaving and he was arrested without incident. The 51-year-old male was conveyed to the St. John’s lockup.

The accused now faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime and refusal of a drug recognition evaluation demand.