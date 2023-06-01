RNC lay charges for street racing in St. John’s

The RNC have laid charges in connection with a collision resulting from street racing in St. John’s.

On Wednesday, March 29, police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Topsail Road, at the intersection with Cowan Avenue, in St. John’s. A black sedan had collided with a blue van, as the van was attempting a left turn from Topsail Road on to Cowan Avenue. The operator of each vehicle involved in the collision were treated for injuries.

The investigation into the event revealed that the black sedan had been travelling in excess of 130 km/h on Topsail Road prior to the collision, and was believed to be engaged in a street race with a blue sedan on Topsail Road in the time leading up to the collision.

As a result of the investigation, the 51-year-old male from Paradise operating the black sedan was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and issued a summary offence ticket for racing on a highway. He was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date. In addition, the operator of a blue sedan was issued a ticket for racing on a highway under the HTA.

The RNC requests that anyone with information or video footage to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere