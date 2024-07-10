RNC lay charges following collision investigation

RNC collision analysts have laid charges following a single-vehicle collision that occurred in St. John’s.

A 33-year-old man from St. John’s has been charged in connection with the crash that occurred on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive near the intersection of Ruby Line on Feb. 25, 2024. The accused has ben released from custody to appear in provincial court in relation to charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a release order, as well as a Highway Traffic Act offence for operating a motor vehicle while suspended.

RNC Operational Patrol Services and collision analysts of RNC Traffic Services responded to the collision shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 25. The 33-year-old driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The RNC is asking anyone with information related to dangerous or impaired driving to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.