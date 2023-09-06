RNC issues 220 traffic related tickets over Labour Day Weekend

Over the long holiday weekend RNC officers were focused on extra patrols, including traffic safety checkpoints, speed enforcement and sobriety checks.

These traffic safety activities resulted in 220 tickets issued, the majority of which police say were related to aggressive operation of motor vehicles. Officers suspended the driver’s license of five operators who were stopped after being observed travelling in excess of 150 km/hr. Four operators were issued a driving suspension for alcohol impairment in excess of the provincial limit under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). In total thousands of vehicles on the Northeast Avalon, Corner Brook region, and Labrador West were observed during traffic safety initiatives.

Police say they wish to remind drivers of the dangers of distracted and impaired driving. The RNC is encouraging anyone with information related to dangerous driving practices to contact them at at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).