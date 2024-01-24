RNC Investigating Theft of Police Issued Property

The RNC is seeking the public’s help in locating an RNC badge and a Government of Newfoundland and Labrador police identification card.

The items were stolen from a personal vehicle in the area of Tunis Court, St. John’s, sometime between January 22 and January 23.

Other personal belongings were also taken at the time.

It is possible the stolen items were discarded nearby. The RNC is encouraging area residents to search their properties and report any findings to the RNC.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).