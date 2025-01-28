RNC investigating after seal shot, killed in Portugal Cove

Reports of a seal being shot and killed at the Portugal Cove-St. Phillips marina are flooding social media.

Tammy Shea posted on Facebook that she and her daughter were admiring the seal that had been drawing attention in the community. When they witnessed an individual shoot the seal from their vehicle, and stuff the mammal in the car.

Police have confirmed they responded to a report of a firearm being used to illegally harvest a seal, on Monday evening. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.