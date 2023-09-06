RNC Focused on Back to School Traffic Safety Awareness

Today is the first day of classes for most schools in the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has provided back to school safety tips for parents, students and motorists.

Parents are asked to remind children of the proper use of crosswalks. Walk younger children to the bus stop or school and supervise them while they wait for the bus. Encourage your child to walk to and from school or the bus stop with friends.

Students are reminded to board a school bus in single file and wait on the sidewalk until the bus has come to a complete stop.

Be vigilant when crossing the crosswalks and walking through school parking lots.

The RNC will be increasing their presence in school zones. Motorists are asked to slow down and stay vigilant. Do not use mobile phones or electronic devices while driving. Pay close attention to the actions of children near intersections, crosswalks or parking lots, and pay attention to crossing guards in school zones.

It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop sign extended and lights flashing.