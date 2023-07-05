News

RNC continues investigation into downtown shooting last month

By Bailey Howard
Published on July 5, 2023 at 8:18 pm

The RNC says the investigation into a shooting in downtown St. John’s two weeks ago continues. While the police have deemed the incident a targeted attack, they say they want to work with residents to address the rise in crime in the area. 

