RNC continues investigation into downtown shooting last month

The RNC says the investigation into a shooting in downtown St. John’s two weeks ago continues. While the police have deemed the incident a targeted attack, they say they want to work with residents to address the rise in crime in the area.
You Might also like
-
Two staff representatives to be appointed to Board of Regents, says MUNFABy Beth Penney — 56 seconds ago
Memorial University’s Faculty Association has learned two staff representatives will be appointed to the Board of Regents. President of the association, Ash Hossain says although it’s been months of waiting, it’s a good first step.Post Views: 0
-
Police tackling large-scale criminal investigation involving drug trafficking and money launderingBy Don Bradshaw — 3 mins ago
NTV News has learned police in this province are in the middle of a large-scale criminal investigation involving allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering, with ties to at least five communities in this province.
Our west-coast reporter, Don Bradshaw, has been tracking this story for seven months, and he joins us this evening with the exclusive details.Post Views: 0
-
116 fertility patients impacted in privacy breachBy Ben Cleary — 4 hours ago
Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services has advised the public of a privacy breach related to the distribution of an email to 116 fertility patients. The recipients of the email were inadvertently not blind copied, allowing all who received it to view the email addresses of other fertility patients.
According to a release, the Health Authority has identified all patients who have been impacted by the privacy breach and is in the process of contacting them and requesting that recipients delete the email and email addresses.
The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has also been notified by NL Health Services.Post Views: 116