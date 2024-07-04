RNC clock driver travelling over 180 km/h on Pitts Memorial Drive

Just after 1:00 a.m. this morning, RNC officers on patrol observed a vehicle pass by at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, which sped onto Pitts Memorial Drive where it was clocked via radar doing speeds above 180 km/h heading into CBS. Additional units responded to search for the vehicle. It was located operating throughout various residential areas of CBS.

After several unsuccessful encounters, the vehicle eventually stopped for police. As a result, the 19-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police. In addition, the male was also issued a ticket for exceeding the speed limit by 51 km/h which comes with a seven day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

The male was released to appear in court at a later date.