RNC arrest suspect for several thefts in Corner Brook

A 47-year-old male from Corner Brook was arrested Monday afternoon following a theft at a business in Murphy Square in Corner Brook.

The RNC was called to a report of a shoplifter at a business. Responding officers learned that the male had taken several items and fled from the area before the store was able to notify police.

CCTV footage was reviewed and the suspect was identified. Officers located the male walking nearby and placed him under arrest.

The male was searched and merchandise from another business in the Murphy Square area was located concealed on his person. Officers made contact with the business and viewed the CCTV footage which showed the male stealing the items.

The same male was also wanted for a theft investigation that took place earlier this month.

The male was charged with three counts of theft under $5000 and was released to appear in court at a later date.