Ring in the holiday season: Holiday Lights at Bowring Park is back

The city of St. John’s is ringing in the holiday season with their annual celebration, Holiday Lights at Bowring Park, presented in partnership with NTV and OZFM.

The official tree lighting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7. at the Bowring Park Duck Pond. In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be rescheduled to Saturday, December 14.

The St. John’s Lions Club will be serving free hot chocolate, so don’t forget to bring your reusable mug! The Community Food Sharing Association will also be onsite, collecting non-perishable food items for the food bank. There will also be local entertainment!

The Holiday Lights will remain on display until January 7, 2025.