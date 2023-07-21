Rick Mercer among seven people to be invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador

An investiture ceremony on Oct. 4 will see seven people named to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador. This will be the 16th investiture ceremony since the first appointments were made in 2004, bringing the total number of recipients to 142.
This year’s recipients and the categories in which they are being honoured are:
- David A. Elms – Volunteerism
- Noreen Golfman – Cultural
- Dr. Kevin Noel Melvin – Health Care
- Rick Mercer, O.C. – Communications
- Dr. Patrick Parfrey – Health Care
- Jean Claude Roy – Art/Literature
- Andrus Voitk – Environment/Conservation
The Order of Newfoundland and Labrador is the province’s highest honour and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field of endeavour benefiting in an exemplary manner the province and its residents.
“As Chancellor of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, it will be my honour on October 4 to invest another eminent seven fellow Newfoundlanders and Labradorians into the Order, the province’s highest level of recognition,” says Judy M. Foote, Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador. “The Order is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our province and its citizens. I look forward to celebrating their achievements and the differences they have made, and continue to make, to ensure our province is the best it can be.”