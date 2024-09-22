Residents Reminded to Take Precautions to Avoid Black Bears

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is once again reminding residents to take precautions against black bears. Black bears are more active in the fall as they seek food to prepare for winter hibernation.

To avoid attracting bears to residential areas, campsites and work sites, ensure garbage is stored and disposed of properly, additionally, in residential areas, do not place garbage in outside containers until the designated collection day.

Conservation officers in Labrador continue to monitor and patrol locations where black bear sightings have been reported. Bear traps are currently in place at Mud Lake, Gosling Lake, and Gull Island in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay Area.

Sightings have been reported in Northwest River, Churchill Falls, Rigolet, Port Hope Simpson, Labrador City, Mary’s Harbour, Cartwright, and communities on the south coast of Labrador.