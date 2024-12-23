Residents Reminded of Mental Health and Addictions Resources

The Department of Health and Community Services is providing a list of mental health supports and services available to those who need support over the holiday season.

The Provincial HealthLine can be reached at 811. This is also for those who are experiencing a mental health crisis. The Federal Suicide and Crisis Line can be reached at 988.

A 24/7 text line that connects individuals with a trained, volunteer crisis responder by texting HOME to 741741. The service is free, confidential, and provided by Kids Help Phone. Telephone and text support for children and youth is available 24/7 through Kids Help Phone.

The Hope for Wellness Helpline offers immediate help to all Indigenous people across Canada.

Mobile Crisis Response Teams are located in St. John’s, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Twillingate/New World Island, Corner Brook, Stephenville, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Labrador City. To request a mobile visit, residents can call 811 or 911.

The Lifewise Warm Line can be reached at 1-855-753-2560. There is a First Responder Warm Line at 709-237-4180.

Doorways Mental Health Walk-in Clinics are also available and the Recovery Centre is available to anyone 16 years of age and older who is intoxicated or experiencing withdrawal from alcohol or other drugs. Free naloxone kits are publicly available at more than 150 sites across the province.

The Provincial Opioid Dependence Treatment is available to support individuals, family members and health providers who are seeking information and support regarding opiate use.

Provincial Mental Health and Addictions Systems Navigator are available across the province. 211 is available to access services from community, social, health and government services.