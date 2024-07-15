Health News

Residents of Labrador West Displaced or Impacted by Forest Fire asked to Call 811 for Urgent/Non-emergent Health

Posted: July 15, 2024 9:23 am
By Web Team


Residents in Labrador West who are displaced or impacted by the wildfire are asked to call 811 for urgent/non-emergent health issues and medication-related concerns, including prescription refills.

The Labrador West Health Centre will remain closed until it is safe to fully reopen. NL Health Services advises patients with a medical emergency to call 911. Ambulances are on standby to respond to emergency calls as walk-in emergency services are not available.

Health-care services continue to be available at alternate sites across the Labrador-Grenfell Zone. The Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley–Goose Bay has initiated a Code Orange to support potential additional demands on the facility. 

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top