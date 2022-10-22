Request for wellness check upgraded to missing person case for St. John’s woman

Police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman in St. John’s.

The RNC received a call for a wellness check on Angela Manning on Nov. 19. The file has now been changed to a missing person case. Manning is 5-foot-9, about 140 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of MANNING, and request anyone who has information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.