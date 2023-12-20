Request for Qualifications Re-Issued for HMP Replacement

The Provincial Government has re-issued a Request for Qualifications for the replacement of Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

Due to increased construction costs, the parameters of the project have been re-evaluated with the aim of procuring a new facility that is fiscally responsible, while maintaining the new planned programming.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott and Minister of Justice and Public Safety John Hogan will provide more details this morning.

The Request for Qualifications is the first stage in a two-stage procurement process for the 280-bed capacity correctional facility. Following this process, a Request for Proposals will be issued to design, build, finance and maintain the new facility.

For the time being, temporary enhancements are being implemented until Her Majesty’s Penitentiary is replaced. Temporary outbuildings are being considered to increase space for accommodations, services and programming.