Request for proposals issued to develop former Trinity Loop Amusement Park property

The Trinity Loop Amusement Park was a place of summertime fun for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, from the late 80s, and closed its doors in 2004.

Now, the amusement park lies abandoned. and although the park does attract some tourists, who want to experience an abandoned ferries wheel, and railway cars, the province is hoping to redevelop the area.

A request for proposals has been issued to develop the former Trinity Loop Amusement Park property. Proposals will only be accepted for tourism-related establishments, such as RV parks, resorts, and campgrounds. Proposals will be accepted until March 3rd.