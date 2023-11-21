Registered Nurses’ Union weighs in on virtual primary care

While RNU is encouraging people who have no access to primary care to take advantage of the recently announced virtual primary care. However, the union is offering a word of caution. Investing more money in a private healthcare, such as private agency nursing, is “not fiscally sustainable and it erodes our publicly funded healthcare system.”

This announcement, according to the RNU, is a band aid solution. Virtual care is not appropriate for all patients and does not replace in person, hands on assessment.

“What Newfoundland and Labrador needs is more Nurse Practitioners and other healthcare providers in our public healthcare system to provide more access to primary care,” said the RNU in a statement to media this morning. This includes more NP led clinics and empowering them to work to their entire scope.

The RNU says government needs to continue investing in the recruitment and retention of healthcare providers in our publicly funded system.

NTV’s David Salter is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.