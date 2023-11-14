Registered Nurses’ Union celebrating Nurse Practitioner Week

Nurse Practitioners play a vital role in our public health care system. During Nurse Practitioners’ Week from November 12th to 18th, the Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador is celebrating the difference they make in the delivery of healthcare services in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nurse Practitioners have advanced education and extend primary care access. They meet emerging health care needs of individuals, families, groups, populations, and entire communities in a wide range of settings and for all aspects of health, including health promotion, illness prevention, treatment, maintenance, restoration, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

“NPs regularly diagnose, treat, and manage acute and chronic illnesses,” said President, Yvette Coffey. “Their wealth of knowledge and experience mean they are able to quickly and efficiently meet the needs of patients at every stage of life.”

For example, Health Accord NL recognizes the value and need for Nurse Practitioners. In the many recommendations made by the Accord, there are multiple requirements for increasing the number of NPs – especially in the care of the elderly – and for allowing NPs to be better utilized within community teams.

“Nurse Practitioners’ Week is an excellent opportunity for the government to answer the recommendations in Health Accord NL,” said Coffey. “NPs are real difference makers, and we need more of them in our public healthcare system. Let’s make that happen.”

To mark Nurse Practitioners’ Week, RNU and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has signed a proclamation recognizing Nurse Practitioners’ Week in our province