Reflections: Pope John Paul II

Jim Furlong looks back at stories from yesteryear in the NTV archives. This week, he looks back at the life of Pope John Paul II.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Weather Photo Contest
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS
Jim Furlong looks back at stories from yesteryear in the NTV archives. This week, he looks back at the life of Pope John Paul II.
Jim Furlong dips into the NTV archives to reflect on news stories from the past. This week, Furlong looks back at the 1989 oil spill of the Exxon Valdez.