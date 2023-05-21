Reflections: Lindbergh crosses the Atlantic

- Home
Jim Furlong reflects on the story of Charles Lindbergh, who flew directly over St. John’s on his way across the Atlantic Ocean.
Jim Furlong dips into the NTV archives to reflect on news stories from the past. This week, Furlong looks back at the 1989 oil spill of the Exxon Valdez.
Jim Furlong looks back at stories from yesteryear in the NTV archives. This week, he looks back at the life of Pope John Paul II.
Jim Furlong looks back at major winter storms that preceded what we now call Snowmageddon.