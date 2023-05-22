Rear-end collision sends one person to hospital

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

A rear-end collision at a normally busy St. John’s intersection sent one person to hospital early Monday afternoon.

At about noon on Monday emergency crews responded to the collision, a rear-end crash, on Columbus Drive at its intersection with Thorburn Road. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. One person was taken to hospital as a result of the collision, their injuries not believed to be serious. The normally busy intersection was experiencing relatively light traffic at the time, a result of the Victoria Day holiday.