Rear Admiral details Navy’s role in submersible search

We have more on the tragedy of the titan submersible. The Royal Canadian Navy had a vessel involved in the search. Today, we spoke with Rear Admiral Steve Waddell as senior officials with the navy hold board meetings in St. John’s this week.
