RCMP warns of dangerous substance seized for first time in St. John’s

The RCMP is warning the public of a dangerous substance that was seized in St. John’s on Dec. 17. On Jan. 30, a drug analysis, completed by Health Canada, confirmed the substance as mixture of fentanyl and medetomidine, a highly-potent Central Nervous System Depressant tranquilizer, intended for veterinary use.

On Dec. 17, as part of an ongoing RCMP investigation, RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, along with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit, arrested 39-year-old Joseph Reardon for drug trafficking on the parking lot of a commercial property on Frecker Drive in St. John’s. Following his arrest, a vehicle on the parking lot was searched. Police located and seized cocaine, oxycodone, methylphenidate, a quantity of suspected fentanyl and a sawed-off shot gun.

A laboratory report received on Jan. 30, confirmed the substance as a mixture of fentanyl and medetomidine. According to Health Canada, this is a first-time seizure of medetomidine in this province. Medetomidine is a veterinary tranquilizer approved for surgical use in animals and is not safe for human consumption. Mixing this substance with fentanyl, which on its own is highly potent and dangerous, makes this an extremely lethal combination.

An image of the fentanyl/medetomidine mixture that was seized is attached. It is possible that there is more of this substance present in the province. Drug users should make themselves familiar with this substance and avoid consumption.

As a result of this investigation, Reardon is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methylphenidate

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Careless use of a firearm – two counts

Unsafe storage of a firearm – two counts

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Removing a serial number from a firearm

Possession of a firearm/ammunition while prohibited – six counts

Breach of a court release order – five counts