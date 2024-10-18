RCMP Traffic Services Labrador seizes six vehicles for various offences in just over 24 hours

Six motorists are without their vehicles following traffic stops conducted by RCMP Traffic Services Labrador between October 17-18, 2024.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on October 17, a 43-year-old man, who held a suspended licence, was stopped on Spruce Avenue in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He was ticketed and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle on Route 520. The vehicle was uninsured. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was ticketed for both violations and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

A short time later, just before 2:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 520. The driver, a 30-year-old man who was operating a vehicle without a valid licence, provided a roadside breath sample that was above the provincial limit but below the criminal threshold for alcohol. He received a licence suspension and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. that evening, police stopped an unregistered vehicle on Tenth Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The driver, a 33-year-old man was without a valid driver’s licence and the vehicle was without insurance. Tickets were issued and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Shortly after midnight on October 18, a 29-year-old man, who was operating an uninsured vehicle without a valid driver’s licence, was stopped by police on Mesher Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He was ticketed and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. that same day, a 44-year-old suspended driver was stopped on Mackenzie Drive in Sheshatshiu. The man was ticketed for driving while suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.