RCMP seeking public assistance identifying break and enter suspect

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred during the early morning hours of September 24, 2024, at Glen’s Ultramar and Convenience on Main Street in Bishop’s Falls.

Around 3:45 a.m., a lone suspect arrived on the parking lot of the business, operating what appears to be a moped motorbike. The suspect obtained a fire extinguisher from the outside property and used it to smash a window of the business. The suspect stole two boxes of Jack Link’s pepperoni product that were located inside the store, within reach of the broken window, and then departed the property.

The suspect was wearing a sweater with two colors, black or a darker color on the top portion, and grey or a lighter color on the bottom portion. The suspect was also wearing a helmet, possibly blue in color.

The investigating is continuing. Residents are asked to check all available surveillance footage around the time of the crime for a matching vehicle or other suspicious activities.

Anyone having any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.