RCMP searches Stephenville home and seizes cocaine and opioids, two men arrested

As a result of an investigation by RCMP West District General Investigation Section (GIS), a Stephenville home was searched on Jan.15. Officers located quantities of drugs, cash and weapons. Two men were arrested.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police executed a warrant, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, to search a home located on Hillview Road in Stephenville.

During the search, RCMP Police Service Dog Thor located various drugs hidden inside the home.

As a result of the search the following were seized by RCMP:

Five ounces of street-level pre-packaged cocaine

A quantity of pills, including 190 hydromorphone and 98 Methylphenidate tablets

$6,300 dollars cash

A quantity of contraband tobacco

Drug paraphernalia

Items consistent with drug trafficking

Weapons (mace, machete and a sword)

An airsoft handgun

The two arrested men were released from custody and are each set to appear in court at later dates to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone.

The investigation is continuing with further charges expected.