RCMP responds to report of road rage and hit and run in Bishop’s Falls

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in an alleged incident of road rage in Bishop’s Falls.

The incident resulted in a hit and run on January 23 in Bishop’s Falls.

Just after 8:00 p.m., the RCMP received a report from a man who indicated he was driving through Bishop’s Falls when he crossed the centre line momentarily due to snow in the road.

There was a white Jeep coming toward him in the opposite direction that passed by his SUV and then circled back to follow him. The man said he was pursued aggressively until the Jeep intentionally hit the rear of his SUV and then fled the scene.

The driver of the white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is believed to be a man of slim build and approximately 30 years of age. The Jeep had a large light bar on the top.

Police are interested in speaking with the driver of the white Jeep. Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).