RCMP reminds public to remain vigilant in locking car doors and securing property

In light of recent crimes, including thefts of vehicles and thefts of items from inside unlocked vehicles, Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace RCMP reminds the public to properly secure their property.

Vehicles should remain locked while parked on residential properties with keys inaccessible and valuables removed. Homes, sheds, garages and other exterior residential structures should be locked and secured at all times.

If you observe suspicious activities in your neighbourhood, please contact your local police and make a report.