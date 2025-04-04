Gas increases over 5 cents

After a big drop in fuel prices due to the elimination of the carbon tax earlier this week, prices are up today.

Across the Island, gas increased by up to 5.5 cents per litre and diesel went up by 1.9 cents. Furnace oil decreased by 1.95 cents and propane heating fuel increased by 2.2 cents.

For Labrador gas in Zones 10, 11, 11c, and 12 increased by 1.1 cents. Gas in Zones 11a and 14 saw no change. Gasoline in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 6.6 cents. Diesel increases between 1.1 and 3.1 cents.

The price of stove oil increased between 0.99 cents and 2.66 cents. Propane heating fuel in all Labrador zones increased by up to 2.3 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, April 11.