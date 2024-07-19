RCMP NL warns parents of violent online groups deliberately targeting vulnerable children

RCMP NL is issuing a warning to parents and guardians after its ViCLAS Unit (Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System) established a link between an anonymous tip of a minor child being targeted online to a and youth platforms in Canada and beyond.

The groups are known by different names, including 764, 676, CVLT, Court, and Harm Nation, among others, with names continually evolving, and are linked to ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE). The perpetrators target children ages 8-17, particularly 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, racial minorities and those with mental health issues, manipulating them into recording or live-streaming acts of self-harm, sexual acts, animal cruelty and other acts of violence. Victims are often asked to carve numbers or names of groups into their skin to “brand” themselves as belonging to the perpetrator and /or group. Footage they share of these acts is then further shared online and used to increasingly gain control over victims. The groups create extreme fear to blackmail them into sharing increasingly violent acts, with the end goal of the victims streaming their own suicide online, which these groups see as the ultimate achievement in gaining notoriety and status in their violent network.

In September, 2023, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public service announcement on this threat, entitled: Violent Online Groups Extort Minors to Self-harm and Produce Child Sexual Abuse Material, which included advice for adults to use great caution when posting photos and videos of their children and identifying information online in social media apps and messages.

Adults should also pay close attention to children’s participation on all online platforms including social media, chat rooms and gaming platforms such as Snapchat, Roblox, Discord, Minecraft Twitch, Telegram, Steam, etc. Many of these applications are used to communicate and livestream and can be leveraged to remain undetected by adults and avoid law enforcement intervention. Ensure location and microphone are turned off on any platforms used by children.

Adults are urged to watch for signs that their children may have been targeted:

They are more quiet than usual, excessively moody or withdrawn.

They have a new online “friend” or network they seem infatuated with and/or scared of.

They spend more time on the internet, unsupervised or alone in their room, and ask for more money for online use.

They go through an increased number of bandages, or show evidence of cuts, stab wounds and other self harm.

They cover their skin in unusual ways.

They show an affinity to particular messaging online including conspiracy theories, anti-government rhetoric and propaganda.

Family pets suddenly seem fearful of your child or are harmed in suspicious ways.

Anonymous gifts arrive at your home for your child.

Online “strangers” purchase in-game or in-app features or subscriptions for your child.

Their school grades drop significantly.

Talk with your children about the dangers of online activity and what to do if anyone ever asks them to do harmful, violent things. If you believe your child is a victim of one of these violent online groups, contact your local police. If the child is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.